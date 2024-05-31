3 men injured, 1 critically after drive-by shooting in South Acres neighborhood, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspected shooter after three men were wounded in the city's South Acres neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 11300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Selinsky Road.

According to police, a suspect driving a black sedan drove by a convenience store and opened fire.

A 20-year-old was sitting in a chair inside the store and was shot in the arms, legs, and torso. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The second victim, also in the store, tried to run as shots rang out but was hit in the buttocks. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

The third victim, a 41-year-old man, happened to be driving near the store as the shots were fired. Police said he was shot in both arms but drove himself to the nearest fire station and called police.

It is unclear if there was a motive or if the suspect may have known any of the victims.

An investigation is underway.