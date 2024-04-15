7-year-old boy shot in west Houston drive-by shooting is stable after surgery, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating after a 7-year-old bystander was shot in a shooting between two drivers in west Houston on Sunday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive at about 2:55 p.m. and involved a gold or gray sedan and a blue truck with ladders.

Police are unsure who was shooting or being shot at, but believe the shooter was a Black man with dreads in the sedan.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect was shooting at the blue truck when at least one of the bullets hit a 7-year-old boy on the sidewalk.

Paramedics reportedly took the boy to a hospital where he remains in stable condition after surgery.

Officials are working to find out if the incident was related to road rage or if the individuals in the vehicles knew each other.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or those involved in this incident is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS for a reward up to $5,000 leading to an arrest/charges.