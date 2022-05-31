man killed

Woman shoots man to death in self defense after apartment break-in in Webster, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man who broke down door was shot to death by woman inside, police say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Monday night when he tried to break into a woman's apartment in Webster, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway near Dixie Farm Road.

Police said they believe a woman was defending herself when she shot the man who broke down her front door.

The woman was not alone, as police said several people, including children were inside.

Officers said she grabbed a gun and fired one shot.

"He forced entry through the front door. I don't have the information of whether he kicked it or how he opened it, but he did break the door frame and got the door completely open and entered the location," said Lt. J.P. Horelca.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the man and woman. It is not clear if the woman will face any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
webstercrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingapartmentman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Woman survives attempted murder-suicide in Katy area, deputies say
Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in N. Houston
Man killed during wild scene at SW Houston gas station
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
TOP STORIES
Woman survives attempted murder-suicide in Katy area, deputies say
17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash, Pasadena police say
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
2 more suspects arrested in connection to killing of Baytown woman
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
Show More
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Dolphin boat towed by Coast Guard after losing its steering ability
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News