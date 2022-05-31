Woman shoots man to death in self defense after apartment break-in in Webster, police say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Monday night when he tried to break into a woman's apartment in Webster, according to police.The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway near Dixie Farm Road.Police said they believe a woman was defending herself when she shot the man who broke down her front door.The woman was not alone, as police said several people, including children were inside.Officers said she grabbed a gun and fired one shot."He forced entry through the front door. I don't have the information of whether he kicked it or how he opened it, but he did break the door frame and got the door completely open and entered the location," said Lt. J.P. Horelca.Police are still investigating the relationship between the man and woman. It is not clear if the woman will face any charges.