Man dead after being shot multiple times prior to crash on Greenspoint, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was fatally shot by another driver Friday afternoon on Greenspoint Drive, causing a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to police.Houston police responded to the shooting call at about 12:25 p.m. near the Beltway in north Houston."The complainant was driving southbound on Greenspoint when another vehicle pulled up next to him. There was some gunfire from that vehicle, we don't know if the victim returned gunfire at this point," explained Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department.SkyEye was over the scene and captured video of the vehicle with at least 12 bullet holes in the passenger door. The driver of the white car was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.A witness on scene says she was at the red light at the intersection of Greenspoint Drive and the Beltway and heard the gunshots. She says a few moments later, the white car with the bullet holes crashed into the back of a silver SUV, which then pushed the silver SUV into her vehicle. Police say the driver of the silver SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay."I was on my lunch break, and I was coming around this curve," a witness told ABC13. "I heard some gunshots, probably about 10 gunshots, maybe a little bit more than 10 gunshots. Then I looked around and I saw a white car coming, and it looked like the person who was driving the car was hunched over the seat. The impact happened about 100 feet from me."Police said they found some shell casings further north on Greenspoint Road. Police are looking for a white four door car in connection to the deadly shooting. The investigation was still ongoing.