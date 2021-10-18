man shot

Woman detained after shooting that injured man at Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating what led to a shooting early Monday morning that injured a man at a home in Cypress.

Authorities received a call at about 4 a.m. about a man who had been shot on Cypress Trace Drive near Barker Cypress Road.

Several shots were fired somewhere on the property of the home. Officials said a child was also home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

The victim was taken to a hospital under unknown conditions.

A woman, who police said is a person of interest, was detained after she showed up to the police station following the shooting.

The connection between the man and the woman was unclear, and the cause of the shooting remains unknown.

