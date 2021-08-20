drive by shooting

2 in custody, 1 on the run after reports of drive-by shooting near IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third person after officers received reports of a drive-by shooting near Bush International Airport.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers were told several people in a white Cadillac were firing shots along Will Clayton Parkway.

Details on the exact model of the vehicle wasn't immediately released.

It's also unclear if anyone was shot.

Police said two people are in custody and a third person, who they believe is involved, remains on the run. A description of that person, however, was not released.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
