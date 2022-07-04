Freedom over Texas

Performers Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker take stage in Houston for July Fourth event

Usually, a Fourth of July fireworks show is at Miller Outdoor Theater, but not this year.
By
Shell Freedom Over Texas returns to Eleanor Tinsley Park this July 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Fourth of July, the only fireworks show in the City of Houston will be at Shell Freedom over Texas.

Usually, there is a fireworks show at Miller Outdoor Theater on Independence Day, but that won't be the case in 2022.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner of the event happening at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Performers with Carver Aldine Dance Company, which is comprised of students from Aldine ISD, will be putting on a show at the event.

People who attend will be seeing pieces from their last show, The Last Rain Forest.

"It's definitely exciting. We've done it before in the past, and we're excited to get back into the routine of doing it. It's exciting to perform in front of such a big crowd," said Jacqueline Cruz, one of the performers.

Their first performance will be at 5:30 p.m. but gates to the event open as early as 4 p.m.

Crews from Pennsylvania-based Pyrotecnico spent Sunday finalizing setups for Monday night's show, which is expected to have quite a bang.

At 7 p.m., performers Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker will take the stage, followed by the fireworks.

The last two pyrotechnic shows at Shell Freedom Over Texas were done with the goal of getting the fireworks as high in the air as possible as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no crowds at the city's previous two Fourth of July events, so visibility needed to increase. Some of the fireworks will return closer to the ground this year since the event will be operating at full capacity.

If you're planning on joining us at Eleanor Tinsley Park, we'll be streaming backstage access directly to your phone. Visit the ABC13 Houston app and you can find the show in the blue bar at the top of your screen.

WATCH: City of Houston, performers excited for a full crowd at Shell Freedom Over Texas
This year's event, which is headlined by country star Clay Walker, marks the return to Eleanor Tinsley Park after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



WATCH: Shell Freedom Over Texas performers excited to be in Houston
"That's what I'm looking forward to," singer Blanco Brown said. "Performing for the Houstonians."



For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
