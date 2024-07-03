Mayor Whitmire and first responders share safety measures for Shell Freedom Over Texas

Shell Freedom Over Texas safety measures were discussed during a press conference held by Houston city leaders ahead of the Fourth of July event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The countdown is on for this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration.

The fun starts on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park and will end with a Texas-sized fireworks celebration. City leaders are encouraging folks to celebrate the holiday safely.

During a press conference Wednesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire and first responders reminded people to be safe around the water, with fireworks, and to be responsible by not drinking and driving. Officials also asked to report any suspicious activity.

"The public is our partner in keeping everybody safe," Houston Acting Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said. "If you see something, say something."

July 4 is going to be another hot day, and city leaders' message is to start hydrating now.

There will be free water throughout the park, so be sure to bring an empty water bottle. Tickets to Freedom over Texas are $10 online or at the gate on Thursday. Children under 5 get in for free.

"We're prepared, but we also want the patrons of this event to be prepared," Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events said. "Wear light-colored clothing and sensible shoes. Be sure that you also wear hats, sunglasses, and bring your sunscreen."

If you're not headed to the park, you can watch from home! Our exclusive coverage starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, wherever you stream ABC13.

"It's going to be a wonderful experience," Whitmire said.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.