Everything you need to know before Shell Freedom Over Texas on July 4th

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston's annual Fourth of July celebration, is just around the corner! Here's everything you need to know.

Details





Thursday, July 4, 2024

Eleanor Tinsley Park

The festivities begin at 4 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m., and the celebration will end with a fireworks show around 9:35 p.m.

Tickets

Guests can purchase tickets for $10 dollars online or at the gate. Children under 5 years old get in for free.

Parking

Event parking is available for a fee at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts parking garage located at 800 Bagby Street. Guests should enter the parking garage on Rusk Street between Houston Avenue and Bagby Street.

More event parking is also available in the Theater District Parking Garages with access on Rusk Street between Bagby and Smith Streets.

Street closures

Event organizers are busy getting Eleanor Tinsley Park ready to go.

Starting on Tuesday, the I-45 exit ramps to both directions of Allen Parkway will close. Roads between Bagby Street and Taft Street will also close and then reopen on Friday morning.

Work on the main stage started last week and will continue up until showtime.

Know before you go

Attendees should keep in mind that it will be hot. Organizers want you to be prepared.

No coolers are allowed, but water will be available for free.

"Make sure you're drinking plenty of fluids. We have water on site that you can have for free," said Susan Christian, director of the Mayor's Office of Special Events. "Don't bring your igloos or any food in, unless it's for special needs or babies."

Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and umbrellas.

How to watch from home

If you're not headed to the park, you can watch from home! ABC13 is the exclusive television partner for Shell Freedom Over Texas.

Our coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC13 or wherever you stream.

This year's headliner is Country pop artist Russell Dickerson, plus performances by Jo Dee Messina and Chapel Hart.