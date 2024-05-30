Shell Freedom Over Texas taps headliner Russell Dickerson, special guest Jo Dee Messina

Country stars Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, and Chapel Hart will headline the 2024 Shell Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's annual Fourth of July spectacular, Shell Freedom Over Texas, will have country music stars joining the all-important fireworks at Eleanor Tinsley Park this summer.

The City of Houston announced chart-topping musician Russell Dickerson as this year's headliner on the Shell Main Stage. Special guest Jo Dee Messina and featured artist Chapel Hart are joining him for the big event.

This event has become Houston's annual signature July 4th celebration, with an average of 50,000 people in attendance. ABC13 is the exclusive television partner and will provide you with a front-row set to all the action.

Festivities will occur at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou along Allen Parkway.

A musically choreographed, "Texas-sized" fireworks finale caps off the family-friendly celebration.

The event will donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.

Admission is $10 per person, and children 5 years old and under are free. Tickets are available online through the Freedom Over Texas page and at the gates on the day of the event.