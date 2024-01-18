Lanes temporary closed along SH 288 in Brazoria County as crews repair potholes, TxDOT says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Brazoria County are working to repair potholes along SH 288 Thursday afternoon, resulting in temporary lane closures.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said the repairs are taking place in both directions of the highway between CR 60 and SH 6.

TxDOT said the lanes would be closed within that area for short periods in the next few hours but did not specify how long.

