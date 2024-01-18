WATCH LIVE

Lanes temporary closed along SH 288 in Brazoria County as crews repair potholes, TxDOT says

Thursday, January 18, 2024 6:54PM
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Brazoria County are working to repair potholes along SH 288 Thursday afternoon, resulting in temporary lane closures.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said the repairs are taking place in both directions of the highway between CR 60 and SH 6.

TxDOT said the lanes would be closed within that area for short periods in the next few hours but did not specify how long.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

