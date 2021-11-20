Be prepared: These long-term closures at 610 and 288 interchange are set to last until February 2022

Detour to the SH 288 northbound or southbound connector ramp to I-610 eastbound to the Scott Street exit

U-turn at Scott Street to the I-610 westbound frontage road

Re-enter the I-610 westbound mainlanes via the Scott Street entrance ramp

Starting tonight at 9pm, crews will close the SH 288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 S. Loop westbound for at least three months. Get more information at https://t.co/OqJHdU3HTR. pic.twitter.com/AJ5dxuscol — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston commuters who frequent the 610/288 interchange will need to plan a way around a major, long-term closure that got underway this weekend.As part of the I-610 Cambridge project, the SH 288 northbound and southbound direct connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound are closed until mid-February, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure began Friday night just before the start of the weekend.There has been no word if this construction will affect commutes for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.TxDOT has supplied the following instructions for affected motorists: