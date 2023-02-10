Court documents reveal alleged business venture between 2 men found dead on TC Jester

Authorities are investigating a scene as a homicide after they were called to the Timbergrove Gardens community on West TC Jester on Friday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly obtained court documents reveal what was found inside a home along with a man's body in the Timbergrove Garden community two weeks ago.

Houston police were called to the 1700 block of West TC Jester on Friday, Jan. 27, about a neighbor being concerned that a Toyota Prius was running inside a garage at about 8:30 a.m.

Once officers arrived, a man, identified as 35-year-old Dana Lars Ryssdal from Oregon, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, James Gerald Martin II, was reported missing along with a white Dodge Ram truck that belonged to Ryssdal, HPD said.

After police asked for the public's assistance in finding Martin, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a body was observed inside another vehicle at the TC Jester residence. An autopsy confirmed it to be the homeowner's body, HPD said.



Almost two weeks after the initial report, a search warrant revealed what HPD found inside the residence.

According to court documents, several moving boxes and bags of what appeared to be marijuana, packaged in airtight wrapping, were found in various places throughout the home.

Possible firearm projectiles were also found. In the kitchen, crime scene units found multiple bundles of cash in the freezer totaling $35,980, court docs said.

The homeowner's mother told police that Martin and Ryssdal were commercial marijuana farmers in Oregon, court docs read.

Martin, originally from the area, was said to have decided to move back to Houston and was in the process of selling the marijuana harvesting business.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspects in the fatal shooting, detectives said.