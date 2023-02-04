Missing man's body identified after a friend was found dead in Timbergrove Gardens home, police say

The homeowner's neighbors called police after seeing a pickup truck had been left running in the garage for several hours and the homeowner wasn't picking up his phone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing man's body was identified almost a week after police searched for him while investigating the death of Dana Lars Ryssdal from Oregon.

It all started on Jan. 27 inside a home in the 1700 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard, where 35-year-old Dana Lars Ryssdal was found shot and killed, but the homeowner was reported missing.

The video above is from a previous report.

READ ORIGINAL REPORT HERE: Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home

Police said they could not locate 37-year-old James Gerald Martin III, since arriving home for a welfare check on Jan. 27.

Police said neighbors knew something was not right in the home, which records reveal Martin's parents purchased in March 2022.

he 2,450-square-foot home is one of 11 houses in a gated community.

Martin's neighbors called the police after seeing a pickup truck had been left running in the garage for several hours, Martin wasn't picking up his phone.

Investigators were also looking for a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plate 915NLP.

Police said the truck was found abandoned off the roadway in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard on Jan. 30 and is being processed for possible evidence.

Authorities announced on Saturday that Martin was identified as the body found inside another vehicle on Feb. 1.

Although details are limited, investigators said Martin suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities would not confirm to ABC13 if the truck belonged to Ryssdal, and they are not calling Martin a suspect in his death.