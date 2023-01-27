WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
homicide investigation

Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home

ByKaren Alvarez KTRK logo
Friday, January 27, 2023 8:04PM
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a scene as a homicide after they were called to the Timbergrove Gardens community and found someone shot to death inside a home on Friday morning.

Houston police told ABC13 they were called at 8:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester for a welfare check after a neighbor noticed a car running in the garage for a while with no one around.

That's when a person who had been shot to death was found inside the home.

ABC13 has a crew working to gather more information about this scene. Check later editions of Eyewitness News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW