Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a scene as a homicide after they were called to the Timbergrove Gardens community and found someone shot to death inside a home on Friday morning.

Houston police told ABC13 they were called at 8:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester for a welfare check after a neighbor noticed a car running in the garage for a while with no one around.

That's when a person who had been shot to death was found inside the home.

ABC13 has a crew working to gather more information about this scene. Check later editions of Eyewitness News for updates.