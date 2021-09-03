Cy-Fair ISD school bus involved in wreck with 3 cars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash with a Cy-Fair ISD school bus Friday morning.Just before 7:30 a.m., SkyEye was over the scene at 43rd and Bingle, where a white SUV and the bus collided.The SUV's hood was crumpled.Two other cars facing different directions in the road also had damage.It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.It's unknown if students were on the bus at the time.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.