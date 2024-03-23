Driver killed after rear-ending Alief ISD school bus, no students injured, HPD says

An Alief ISD spokesperson told ABC13 that the students on the bus were coming back from an out of city event. In addition, southbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown.

An Alief ISD spokesperson told ABC13 that the students on the bus were coming back from an out of city event. In addition, southbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown.

An Alief ISD spokesperson told ABC13 that the students on the bus were coming back from an out of city event. In addition, southbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown.

An Alief ISD spokesperson told ABC13 that the students on the bus were coming back from an out of city event. In addition, southbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving an Alief ISD school bus and another vehicle in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Police say the accident happened at about 4:25 p.m. along Highway 59 at Fountainview, where the driver of a Volkswagen collided with an Alief ISD school bus.

An Alief ISD spokesperson told ABC13 that the students on the bus were coming back from an out of city event.

The district confirmed that the students are safe and there were no injuries reported.

Southbound lanes of Highway 59 have been shutdown.

Although details are limited, it is unclear on what led up to the vehicle accident.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.