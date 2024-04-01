15-year-old passenger in vehicle that hit Klein ISD school bus among 2 hospitalized, district says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating a school bus crash that deputies say left a 15-year-old hurt on Monday.

Authorities said the crash between a bus and a vehicle was reported in the 19300 block of Champions Forest Drive near Gleannloch Estates Drive.

Klein ISD confirmed that six Kaufman Alternative Education Center students were on the bus when they were hit by another car at about 3 p.m. The students were checked out by paramedics as a precaution, the district said.

Pct. 4 said EMS also responded to the scene for a 15-year-old with reported injuries. The district confirmed the teen was a passenger in the vehicle that hit the bus.

Both the driver and 15-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays as the investigation into the incident continues.