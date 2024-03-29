Truck driver admitted to drug use before deadly crash involving school bus, documents state

While charges remain unclear for a truck driver involved a Bastrop County bus crash, new documents state he admitted to using drugs before the incident.

While charges remain unclear for a truck driver involved a Bastrop County bus crash, new documents state he admitted to using drugs before the incident.

While charges remain unclear for a truck driver involved a Bastrop County bus crash, new documents state he admitted to using drugs before the incident.

While charges remain unclear for a truck driver involved a Bastrop County bus crash, new documents state he admitted to using drugs before the incident.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As a new video shows the moment a concrete truck driver slammed into a Hays Consolidated Independent School District school bus, documents reveal the driver reportedly admitted to using marijuana and cocaine before the crash that killed two people, including a 5-year-old boy.

The crash happened last week on the Travis/Bastrop County line, just outside of Austin. Hays CISD says their bus was coming back after a trip to the zoo with pre-k students.

In the video, at the Bastrop County line, the concrete truck is seen crossing over the yellow line and hitting the bus, causing it to roll.

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya was identified as the 5-year-old who died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Another driver, identified as 33-year-old Ryan Wallace from Bastrop, Texas, also died as a result of the crash.

Officials said a total of 51 people were injured in the crash, though their conditions are unknown.

While it's still unclear what kind of charges the truck driver is facing, documents add that he reportedly also admitted he was on three hours of sleep, had used marijuana the night before, and used cocaine the morning of.