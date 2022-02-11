Santa Fe High School shooting

Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility for up to another 12 months

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others in May 2018 when he was just 17 years old.
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be unfit to stand trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of the deadly 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, has been re-committed to a mental health facility for up to an additional year.

Almost exactly one year ago, a similar decision was made to keep Pagourtzis in a facility for 12 months.


His attorney says no trial date has been set.

Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement to ABC13 that the North Texas State Hospital reported that Pagourtzis "has not been restored to competency to stand trial" and requested the extension "so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay."

Full statement:

"The North Texas State Hospital has reported that the defendant has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial, and they have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay. We will continue to monitor the defendant's status and treatment. We remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice done."

RELATED: 'Slap in the face' State spends $350K on accused Santa Fe shooter while families wait

Pagourtzis was transferred from the Galveston County Jail to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon during Dec. 2019, when he was 19 years old.
In Nov. 2019, a judge ruled Pagourtzis was incompetent to stand trial.


He was ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling stated at the time. Over that time period, Pagourtzis was set to be evaluated and treated to make him fit to stand trial.

Tour the hospital where accused killers receive mental health treatment
EMBED More News Videos

Go inside Texas State Hospital, where violent accused criminals get treatment designed to restore their competency to stand trial.



Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 2018 shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.

At one point, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he didn't understand the case before him.

If convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

In June 2020, the parents of one of the shooting's survivors sued a website accused of selling ammunition to Pagourtzis.


Chase Yarbrough's family filed a lawsuit accusing LuckyGunner.com of illegally suppling Pagourtzis with the bullets used in the shooting.
Under federal law you must be at least 18 years old to buy shotgun ammo and 21 years old to buy handgun ammo.

The suit alleges Pagourtzis was 17 at the time, and bought both using a gift card online.

The video above is from a previous report on Pagourtzis and whether he was considered competent to stand trial.

SEE MORE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa fetrialschool shootingcourt caseshootingsanta fe high school shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Rep. Thomas Massie posts photo with guns, asking Santa for ammo
Santa Fe Ten Memorial recipient of 9/11 Survivor Tree Seedling
Autopsy details of Santa Fe HS shooting victims leaked, families say
Mayor apologizes for drunken post on deadly school shooting
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver, passenger killed when driver ran light, HPD says
2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old in SW Houston, HPD says
Mother of man shot and killed by police accuses HPD of false charges
Sunny and warm today, big changes Saturday
HISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate
Love Gone Wrong? The search for Texas' most wanted female fugitive
HISD votes to accept resignation of former Madison HS principal
Show More
Houston expecting big crowds for UFC 271 tomorrow at Toyota Center
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Houstonians on edge amid growing road rage problem
How close is Texas to legalizing mobile sports betting?
HISD adds extra spring holiday in approved 2022-2023 school calendar
More TOP STORIES News