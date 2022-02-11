Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility for up to another 12 months

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1347032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Go inside Texas State Hospital, where violent accused criminals get treatment designed to restore their competency to stand trial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of the deadly 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, has been re-committed to a mental health facility for up to an additional year.Almost exactly one year ago, a similar decision was made to keep Pagourtzis in a facility for 12 months.His attorney says no trial date has been set.Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement to ABC13 that the North Texas State Hospital reported that Pagourtzis "has not been restored to competency to stand trial" and requested the extension "so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay."Pagourtzis was transferred from the Galveston County Jail to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon during Dec. 2019, when he was 19 years old.In Nov. 2019, a judge ruled Pagourtzis was incompetent to stand trial.He was ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling stated at the time. Over that time period, Pagourtzis was set to be evaluated and treated to make him fit to stand trial.Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 2018 shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.At one point, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he didn't understand the case before him.If convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.In June 2020, the parents of one of the shooting's survivors sued a website accused of selling ammunition to Pagourtzis.Chase Yarbrough's family filed a lawsuit accusing LuckyGunner.com of illegally suppling Pagourtzis with the bullets used in the shooting.Under federal law you must be at least 18 years old to buy shotgun ammo and 21 years old to buy handgun ammo.The suit alleges Pagourtzis was 17 at the time, and bought both using a gift card online.