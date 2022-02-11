Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility for up to another 12 months

Almost exactly one year ago, a similar decision was made to keep Pagourtzis in a facility for 12 months.
His attorney says no trial date has been set.
Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement to ABC13 that the North Texas State Hospital reported that Pagourtzis "has not been restored to competency to stand trial" and requested the extension "so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay."
Full statement:
"The North Texas State Hospital has reported that the defendant has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial, and they have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families' frustration in the continued delay. We will continue to monitor the defendant's status and treatment. We remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice done."
RELATED: 'Slap in the face' State spends $350K on accused Santa Fe shooter while families wait
Pagourtzis was transferred from the Galveston County Jail to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon during Dec. 2019, when he was 19 years old.
In Nov. 2019, a judge ruled Pagourtzis was incompetent to stand trial.
He was ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling stated at the time. Over that time period, Pagourtzis was set to be evaluated and treated to make him fit to stand trial.
Tour the hospital where accused killers receive mental health treatment
Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 2018 shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.
At one point, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he didn't understand the case before him.
If convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.
In June 2020, the parents of one of the shooting's survivors sued a website accused of selling ammunition to Pagourtzis.
Chase Yarbrough's family filed a lawsuit accusing LuckyGunner.com of illegally suppling Pagourtzis with the bullets used in the shooting.
Under federal law you must be at least 18 years old to buy shotgun ammo and 21 years old to buy handgun ammo.
The suit alleges Pagourtzis was 17 at the time, and bought both using a gift card online.
The video above is from a previous report on Pagourtzis and whether he was considered competent to stand trial.
SEE MORE:
- Santa Fe shooting suspect's mental state has 'degraded': attorneys
- Judge decides to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
- Dimitrios Pagourtzis: What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
- Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School following deadly shooting
- 10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
- Survivors and victims' families attend emotional hearing as suspected Santa Fe HS shooter appears in court
- Dimitrios Pagourtzis doesn't remember many details of shooting at Santa Fe High School, attorneys say
- Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded