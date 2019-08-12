Santa Fe shooting suspect's mental state has 'degraded': attorneys

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Attorneys for accusedsay his mental state has deteriorated to the point that he doesn't understand the case set before them.According to a motion filed by the defense, "Mr. Pagourtzis' mental state has fluctuated," and that while he initially had "a general understanding" of pre-trial discussions, "(m)ore recently, his mental state has degraded to the point where there is no understanding of the matter and proceedings."Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since thethat killed 10 people and injured 13 others.A judge approved an order on June 5 for prosecutors to examine Pagourtzis to determine if he was insane at the time of the shooting.One week after the shooting, attorneys Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield described the teen as being in "poor condition," andof the massacre.In February, a Galveston County district court judgeafter attorneys argued it would be difficult to find a fair and impartial jury.Pagourtzis was transferred intoon April 8, two weeks after prosecutors declined federal charges against him.in January 2020.