Judge decides to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston County District Court Judge overseeing the trial of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis has decided to move the trial out of the county.

This news comes two days after Pagourtzis' first public courtroom appearance. Monday, he was seen with his wrists, waist and ankles chained.

The hearing was to determine a change of venue, requested by defense, citing hundreds of social media comments on local news articles, giving them a window into how the potential jury pool feels.

"It gives us something we can point to and say, 'See, the community feels this way because there's 1,100 comments on one story and 98% of them have already judged him guilty,'" explained defense attorney Nick Poehl.

The district attorney's office did not provide any comments on camera, but in court gave the judge several letters from local mayors, and said through the process of voir dire, they could find a fair and impartial jury in Galveston County.

Galveston County District Judge John Ellisor made his decision about the change of venue on Wednesday.

