Nearly 6 years after Santa Fe HS shooting, suspect still incompetent to stand trial, DA says

Nearly six years after 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of the act, has been recommitted to a mental facility for an additional 12 months, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

"The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have once again reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial," a statement from Jack Roady with the district attorney's office read. "They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is, again, extremely disappointing and frustrating news. But the defendant remains confined and subject to these charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer, and efforts to restore him to competency continue. We remain hopeful and committed to seeing this case tried and justice done."

The trial court is expected to schedule a setting in the next month or so to request additional information from the hospital about the defendant's treatment and progress.

Nearly one year ago, in February 2023, a similar decision was made to keep Pagourtzis in a facility for 12 months. The same decision was made in 2022 as well.

The shooting happened on May 18, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. Ten people, eight students and two teachers, were killed, and 13 others were wounded when Pagourtzis opened fire.

