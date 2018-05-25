SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Dimitrios Pagourtzis doesn't remember many details of shooting at Santa Fe High School, attorneys say

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorney Nick Poehl says getting details has been difficult because Dimitrios Pagourtzis does not remember much about the Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been a week since the deadly Santa Fe High School mass shooting, and the suspect accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others says he doesn't remember much of what happened.

Attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis met with their client on Friday and told Eyewitness News the 17-year-old suspect told them he does not recall many details of the massacre.

Last Friday, attorneys Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield described Dimitrios as being in poor condition.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset revealed Tuesday that Dimitrios was being held on suicide watch in the county jail.

The shooting suspect's attorneys said they are working to get a mental evaluation of their client, but that it is too early to tell if they are looking at entering an insanity plea in court.

Dimitrios' attorneys said they expect a judge to make a decision on the teen's request for a "reasonable bond" sometime next week.

But, they also expressed concerns about security for the suspect should he be granted bond in the capital murder case.

On Eyewitness News at 4 and 6:30, reporter Steven Romo has more from his conversation with the men hired to represent the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect in court.

Santa Fe shooting suspect's attorneys describe first meeting with teen
EMBED More News Videos

Attorneys for the suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting describe their first meeting with their client.

What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Dimitrios Pagourtzis appeared before a judge Friday in Galveston County, Shelley Childers reports.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingSanta FeGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News