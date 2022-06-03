Road rage may have led to deadly shooting of 30-year-old man on North Beltway, investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man has been identified as the passenger shot to death along the North Sam Houston Tollway in what deputies said could be a road rage incident.Donnie Williams was riding in the passenger seat of a blue Honda sedan when deputies said the driver of the targeted vehicle stopped in the 1300 block of Hollister and flagged down a deputy at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday.Williams died after the car was stopped. The driver didn't appear to be hurt in the shooting.The incident actually began seven miles east, along the North Beltway near I-45 North.Investigators said the driver of the blue sedan was approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza when he was involved in an altercation with a driver in a dark-colored crossover SUV. That driver was described as a Black man between 20 to 25 years old."There seemed to be an altercation on the roadway," Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said hours after the incident. "All indications are that it was a road rage incident, that turned out to be violent, where a handgun was produced. The suspect did discharge it into the vehicle, striking it three times in the rear passenger door, (and) one time in the passenger window."Toquica said the driver, who hasn't been identified, did not call 911 when the shooting happened. Instead, he drove around seven miles west, finally exiting at Hollister.Investigators are hoping the traffic camera footage will provide them with a license plate and a better description of the suspect's vehicle."We probably will have great camera footage on that because the cameras there were obviously operational and can give us very good information. We do feel confident we'll get a good plate and possible description of the driver," Toquica said.A source tells Eyewitness News investigators are looking into whether the shooter and the people in the blue car may have had prior dealings.If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office homicide division at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.the male was driving w/b on the N Sam Houston Toll Rd, approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza when he was involved with an altercation with a black male (20-25) in a SUV Crossover.