road rage

Road rage may have led to deadly shooting of 30-year-old man on North Beltway, investigators say

EMBED <>More Videos

Road rage may have led to deadly North Beltway shooting, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man has been identified as the passenger shot to death along the North Sam Houston Tollway in what deputies said could be a road rage incident.

The video above is from a previous report.

Donnie Williams was riding in the passenger seat of a blue Honda sedan when deputies said the driver of the targeted vehicle stopped in the 1300 block of Hollister and flagged down a deputy at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Williams died after the car was stopped. The driver didn't appear to be hurt in the shooting.

The incident actually began seven miles east, along the North Beltway near I-45 North.

Investigators said the driver of the blue sedan was approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza when he was involved in an altercation with a driver in a dark-colored crossover SUV. That driver was described as a Black man between 20 to 25 years old.

"There seemed to be an altercation on the roadway," Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said hours after the incident. "All indications are that it was a road rage incident, that turned out to be violent, where a handgun was produced. The suspect did discharge it into the vehicle, striking it three times in the rear passenger door, (and) one time in the passenger window."

Toquica said the driver, who hasn't been identified, did not call 911 when the shooting happened. Instead, he drove around seven miles west, finally exiting at Hollister.

Investigators are hoping the traffic camera footage will provide them with a license plate and a better description of the suspect's vehicle.

"We probably will have great camera footage on that because the cameras there were obviously operational and can give us very good information. We do feel confident we'll get a good plate and possible description of the driver," Toquica said.

A source tells Eyewitness News investigators are looking into whether the shooter and the people in the blue car may have had prior dealings.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office homicide division at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Road rage may have led to deadly shooting on North Beltway, investigators say

the male was driving w/b on the N Sam Houston Toll Rd, approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza when he was involved with an altercation with a black male (20-25) in a SUV Crossover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman killedman shotharris county sheriffs officeroad rage
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Person in passenger seat killed in apparent road rage shooting
Car accident leads to heavy gunfire exchanged in SE Houston, HPD says
Driver in road rage shooting that killed friend warns others
Man dead after being shot during road rage incident, HCSO says
TOP STORIES
Gonzalo Lopez dead: Escaped inmate may have also killed adult, 4 kids
Dive teams find body of 15-year-old swept away in Sims Bayou
Major backups on Eastex Freeway after truck crashes into guard wall
Man dies after falling out of moving car following argument
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Deputies crash into pillar while trying to stop speeding suspect
HPD bodycam video enough to fire officer who killed man, lawyer says
Show More
Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title | See the winning word
Mostly dry and hot for Friday
Crisis in college athletics: Suicides spike amid mental heath concerns
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Trial date set 1 year after 5-year-old Samuel Olson's murder
More TOP STORIES News