Road rage may have led to deadly shooting on North Beltway, Harris Co. sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A passenger in a vehicle targeted in a shooting has died in what the Harris County sheriff says may have stemmed from road rage.

Deputies were being called to the area of the North Sam Houston Tollway and Hollister Road for the shooting investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet.

"Preliminary: a road-rage shooting may have occurred on the main lanes of the tollway. A passenger in the victim's vehicle was struck and has been pronounced deceased at the scene," Gonzalez's tweet read.



It's not immediately known whether anyone else was hurt or if a suspect is in custody.

In a follow-up tweet, Gonzalez urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

"Trying to pinpoint the exact location on the main lanes where the gunfire erupted," Gonzalez tweeted.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
