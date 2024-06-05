Road rage suspect who was allegedly caught on video pointing gun at victim has now been charged

A road rage suspect is yet to be arrested as he's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over an alleged road rage incident in March.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warrant is out for a suspect accused in a violent road rage incident three months ago.

The March 2 incident was caught on a driver's dashcam video, which we first showed you only on 13 last month as the Houston Police Department searched for the suspect.

ABC13 talked to the 66-year-old victim, who said he was on the Highway 288 northbound flyover to the South Loop when a black BMW clipped his front passenger side, wedging him in.

That's when the video shows the driver got out of his car with a pistol and threatened the victim, who called the incident unprovoked.

"Nothing at all. This is a random act," the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, told ABC13 in May.

The victim said he pleaded for the gunman to leave and even apologized. The video shows the man heading back to his car, but not before he raises his gun one more time. Then, the victim said he called police.

According to court records, Creighton Randolph is the man seen in the video pointing a gun at the victim.

Randolph is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but is not in custody.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.