Salvation Army says it won't reopen men's shelter on N. Main after murderer seen walking in

The location on North Main, which closed down in 2018, will instead hold administrative offices and other services, according to officials.
The Salvation Army released a statement admitting the shelter became a burden to the northside community.
Andre Jackson, the man convicted of stabbing Josue more than 20 times on his way home from school, was seen on surveillance video walking into the shelter after the attack.
Neighbors said they wanted more security and other conditions met before the shelter could reopen.
