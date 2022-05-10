salvation army

Salvation Army says it won't reopen men's shelter on N. Main after murderer seen walking in

EMBED <>More Videos

Salvation Army says it's not reopening men's shelter on northside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Salvation Army will not reopen its men's shelter that shut down after the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores back in May 2016, according to the organization.

The location on North Main, which closed down in 2018, will instead hold administrative offices and other services, according to officials.

The Salvation Army released a statement admitting the shelter became a burden to the northside community.

SEE RELATED STORY: Some community members call northside Salvation Army closing 'victory for public safety'

Andre Jackson, the man convicted of stabbing Josue more than 20 times on his way home from school, was seen on surveillance video walking into the shelter after the attack.

Neighbors said they wanted more security and other conditions met before the shelter could reopen.

WATCH: Andre Jackson screams "Oh, God!" as he's convicted

EMBED More News Videos

Josue Flores' family now has closure six years after the 11-year-old was stabbed to death. Andre Jackson, the man on trial for the boy's murder, learned his fate with a visible outburst in court.



SEE RELATED STORY: Andre Jackson faces 5 years to life in prison after conviction in 11-year-old Josue Flores' murder

SEE ALSO: Search for justice: Timeline of Josue Flores murder case
EMBED More News Videos

How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncrimeshelterchild stabbingsalvation armychild killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALVATION ARMY
Chic Boutique selling designer brands at bargain basement prices
Fashionistas, rejoice! A big designer sale starts today
Trailer used to help with COVID-19 outbreak efforts stolen
What to do if coronavirus outbreak impacted your job
TOP STORIES
Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says
14-year-old shot while riding bike is second teen shot in few days
Gunmen stole homeless man's shoes after killing him, HPD says
Here's when we have our next (small) chance for rain
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Show More
Great white shark New Jersey: 1K-pound fish swimming off shore
North Loop WB at Homestead reopens after deadly crash with pedestrian
Hearing on whether men charged in deputy's murder will receive bail
NASA's new telescope delivers stunning image of neighboring galaxy
NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars
More TOP STORIES News