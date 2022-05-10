Salvation Army says it won't reopen men's shelter on N. Main after murderer seen walking in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11814950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josue Flores' family now has closure six years after the 11-year-old was stabbed to death. Andre Jackson, the man on trial for the boy's murder, learned his fate with a visible outburst in court.

How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Salvation Army will not reopen its men's shelter that shut down after the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores back in May 2016, according to the organization.The location on North Main, which closed down in 2018, will instead hold administrative offices and other services, according to officials.The Salvation Army released a statement admitting the shelter became a burden to the northside community.Andre Jackson, the man convicted of stabbing Josue more than 20 times on his way home from school, was seen on surveillance video walking into the shelter after the attack.Neighbors said they wanted more security and other conditions met before the shelter could reopen.