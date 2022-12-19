Salvation Army needs donations for Christmas gifts, freeze assistance, and more

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most enduring and familiar charitable operations is in "desperate" need this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has announced that while donations have come in from thousands of Houstonians, its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign is falling "desperately short" of its goal.

This shortage comes as the venerable nonprofit prepares for Christmas assistance programs. More than 12,000 children and seniors have registered to receive new unwrapped gifts from The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, per press materials. The cherished gift-giving tradition is part of the Salvation Army's annual Christmas program known as the Angel Tree.

