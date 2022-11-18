Thief gets away with important van after breaking into Houston-area Salvation Army, center says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area Salvation Army center took a big hit during the busy holiday season after someone broke into their building and stole several items, including a van.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to the Salvation Army Northwest Community Care Center/Boys & Girls Club on Windfern Road in response to a robbery on Friday morning.

Captain Nick Hutchinson with the Salvation Army told ABC13 that workers arrived on Friday to find the office door smashed.

Security cameras from inside showed that a suspect used a fire extinguisher to bust through the door around 1:30 a.m., Hutchinson said.

The suspect reportedly stole several items -- including a laptop, an iPhone, a Nintendo game system and many games used by the Boys & Girls club, a camera, headphones and more.

However, Hutchinson said the biggest loss was the 12-passenger Salvation Army Ford Transit van the suspect took off in.

He explained that the theft comes at a time when the organization is busy bringing Christmas to more than 1,700 Houston-area children.

"It is a very big setback, especially with the vehicle being stolen. Because that is what is used to transport gifts and pick them up, pick up donations," Hutchinson explained. "Being able to move to and fro across Houston is very important this time of year, because the need is great."

He explained that the Northwest Community Care Center also uses the van to bring bell ringers to donation locations across the city.