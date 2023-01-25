How to help Deer Park and Pasadena residents affected by EF2 tornado

The Pasadena Animal Shelter was affected by the tornado on Tuesday. Here's where they could use some help.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Even if you weren't affected by the powerful EF2 tornado that ripped through Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday, you may be looking for a way to help others who were.

Here are some of the ways you can help the people (and pets!) in need of assistance after the storm.

Donations

The city of Deer Park recommends that anyone wishing to donate should first go through local disaster relief organizations such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men Feeding Organization, Adventist Community Services, Second Harvest Food Banks, and more.

To donate to the American Red Cross, for example, just visit this link, redcross.org/donate.

Cash is the best contribution because the money can then be used to meet specific needs.

Still, the city recommends going through relief organizations. Don't send money to the city of Deer Park as officials said they don't have the resources to accept it at this time.

They also advise against sending unsolicited donations to the disaster area as the help may not reach the people who need it.

Volunteering

If you want to volunteer, Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said registering first is the best way to get involved.

With roads closed and downed power lines, the city needs to make sure volunteers are working in safe areas, so you're advised not to show up before you've registered.

Check the Volunteer Pasadena page as well for updates.

Pasadena Animal Shelter

The Pasadena Animal Shelter is temporarily closed. The shelter shared overnight on Facebook that it was without power, water and phones, but fortunately, every person and pet there is OK.

The shelter helps more than 7,000 animals every year.

Tuesday night, cats and dogs were loaded on trucks, but the shelter said it's still working to get the animals that do remain in their care connected with fosters and other organizations.

The Houston SPCA pitched in late Tuesday night to receive about two dozen cats at its Animal Medical Center campus, where the animals were fed and will be given individual medical assessments before being put up for adoption.

Meanwhile, if you're interested in fostering any dogs, send a note to foster-rescue@pasadenatx.gov. The shelter also has a donation page.

You can also donate through Houston Pets Alive.

Mayor Wagner said to stay away from the shelter building as it's dangerous now due to the damage.

Instead, donations for pets should be dropped off at Asbury Methodist Church at 5354 Space Center Blvd., Pasadena, TX 77505. Pet food and supplies can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.