On Thursday, Houston police said the 25-year-old man is safe and with his mother by choice. The man's aunt, though, is telling us otherwise.

Aunt of missing man found 8 years later says nephew doesn't want to go back to his mom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another community activist is expected to weigh in on the Rudy Farias case on Friday, and the situation can be boiled down to a couple of questions.

Is Farias a victim, or did he and his mother work together to lie to police about him being missing for eight years?

Some of Farias' relatives say they have been reunited with Farias and claim the 25-year-old's mother manipulated him. At this point, no one has been charged.

Farias was reported missing in March 2015 when he was 17 years old. According to police, the day after he was reported missing, Farias was back home.

Detectives say over the past eight years, when officers would go to the home looking for Farias, he talked to officers, but investigators didn't know it. They say because Farias and his mother gave fake names and lied about who he was, Farias remained missing in the eyes of police.

So, where is he now?

During a press conference on Thursday, Houston police said Farias is safe and with his mother by choice. Farias' aunt, though, is telling us otherwise.

WATCH: Full HPD news conference about Farias investigation

"He's safe. He's comfortable. He did make the statement that he doesn't want to see his mom. He doesn't want to go back to his mom," Pauline Sanchez said.

The home where Farias is allegedly staying, away from his mom, is not far from where from Avenue J in southeast Houston. The church where Farias was found last week on Avenue K is a three min drive from this house.

RELATED: 25-year-old reportedly found 8 years after going missing as a teen while walking dogs in NW Houston

WATCH: ABC13's Brooke Taylor discusses her coverage on Rudy Farias case

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.