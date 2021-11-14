police chase

18-wheeler driver leads police on chase through Rosenberg, Sugar Land after steakhouse shooting

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler who ran from officers was taken into custody Saturday at the very restaurant where it all began.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant off Southwest Freeway just before 7 p.m. when they saw a man leaving the scene in a big rig, according to Rosenberg police.

The man is believed to have fired shots toward a woman he was dating before he took off, officers said.

Police chased the truck northbound on Southwest Freeway into Sugar Land before the driver turned around and headed in the opposite direction.

While investigators were questioning witnesses to the initial shooting at the restaurant, the 18-wheeler pulled back into the parking lot with officers following him.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, and officers found a gun when they made the arrest, police said.

Investigators believe it began when the driver and the woman had an argument when he opened fire and took off.

Charges were pending against the man, including evading in a motor vehicle and deadly conduct.
