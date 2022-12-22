Man accused of stealing PS5 in armed robbery during meetup outside League City PD station

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Meeting up outside a police station didn't stop two men from threatening a 19-year-old with a gun and stealing a PlayStation 5 on Tuesday, according to police.

League City police arrested 23-year-old Brian Christaan Sherrard. He's charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim was selling a PS5 on the website OfferUp. Sherrard reportedly reached out to buy the gaming system and offered to meet at a McDonald's.

Instead, the victim suggested they meet at the League City Police Department, and Sherrard agreed, police said.

When the 19-year-old arrived at the police station for the exchange, he parked next to a patrol unit with an officer inside, LCPD said. The suspect arrived in a black Nissan and circled the lot before parking. Meanwhile, the patrol unit parked next to the victim left, police said.

The Nissan eventually parked and the victim with the PS5 and the suspect both got out. Police said that's when Sherrard took the PS5 and told the victim he would CashApp him the money.

Instead, police said Sherrard quickly got back into the Nissan. The victim told officers there was a passenger in the car pointing a gun at him.

LCPD said the suspect then drove off and the victim yelled for help.

Sherrard was arrested on Wednesday, but police have yet to identify or arrest the passenger accused of pointing the gun.