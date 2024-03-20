Houston pastor says robber 'put gun right in my face' before being shot after leaving rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston pastor is recovering after authorities said he was shot in both shoulders during a robbery as he left the rodeo.

Thomas Wilson said he was gifted tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 13. He took his secretary with him. The two parked on the street in the 8900 block of Interchange Drive, south of I-610.

"(We) had a good night," Wilson said. "Saw the concert, well part of the concert, and probably about 10 or 10:30 p.m., we said, 'OK, that's enough.'"

Wilson said they headed back to the car and immediately saw that a window was busted out of their vehicle and a few others. Moments later, he said they were approached by a man wearing a hoodie.

"The guy, he came across out of like the parking lot, and he asked me, 'Let me use your phone?'" Wilson recalled. "I said, 'Well, I don't allow people to use my telephone.'"

He said the man asked again, and when Wilson said no again, the man grabbed the bag he was carrying.

"He grabbed the strap," Wilson said. "I kind of went down and held on to my purse, because I have everything in there, all my ID and all of that stuff is in there. He said, 'Give it to me and give it to me now.'"

Wilson said when the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at his face, he assumed the man was not going to let him and his colleague go even if he let go of his bag.

Wilson said he and the man got into a physical fight, and in the process, he was shot once in each shoulder. He said the man ran away.

Wilson, who is in his 60s, was taken to the hospital, where he spent only one night. He said he has not had to take any pain medication and has full use of both arms.

"I feel blessed," Wilson said. "I don't know if fortunate is the word, but blessed is the word. I believe God is watching over me. I believe God had his hand on me that night."

Wilson hopes the person who shot him is caught. Houston police have only described him as a Black man wearing all black and missing a shoe.

"I've forgiven him. But you know, even when you do things of this nature, there are consequences," Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.