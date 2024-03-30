Deputy shoots allegedly armed car break-in suspect in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a deputy shot a suspect who was allegedly breaking into cars in northwest Harris County at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving multiple reports of suspicious men who may have been breaking into vehicles.

At the scene, deputies reported spotting a man who matched the report's description near a vehicle on Highway 6 near 290.

The sheriff said deputies believed they spotted a pistol on the suspect and told him to drop the weapon.

According to authorities, the suspect refused to comply and tried to get into a vehicle. This prompted the deputy to shoot the suspect several times.

Officials said the suspect was identified as a 24-year-old man out on parole with a lengthy criminal history, including motor vehicle theft and weapons charges.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

While HCSO plans to conduct an investigation, the District Attorney's Office will conduct one, too. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.