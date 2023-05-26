Houston man accused in road rage incident charged with murder, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston driver is facing a murder charge following a road rage incident last week, according to court documents.

Records show 23-year-old Raul Acosta, also known as Raul Acosta Jr., is charged in the death of Romiro Ortiz on May 15.

Acosta shot and killed Ortiz over a road rage incident, court documents allege.

It's unclear how and where exactly the deadly shooting unfolded.

ABC13 will update this story as more information becomes available.

