Man killed in possible road rage shooting along I-45, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night during what police believe was a road rage shooting in Downtown Houston.

At about 10 p.m., police said the victim was in some sort of disturbance with the suspect when things escalated on IH-45 North Bound at San Jacinto Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a red Ford 150 pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument, based on how the witness describes it to them.

"We have a witness who stayed behind a provided a description of the vehicle of the person of interest at this point. It's a dark-colored truck," Commander Elizabeth Lorenzana said.

Right now, police are looking for more witnesses and have not given a description of a possible suspect.

The freeway was closed for about six and a half hours overnight as authorities investigated.

