Domino's Pizza delivery driver arrested for road rage shooting in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A pizza delivery driver is under arrest, accused of firing his gun at another car during a road rage incident in Spring.

Louis Hernandez, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

A driver called police Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., saying that a Domino's Pizza delivery driver shot at them in the 25600 block of Aldine Westfield, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies.

Court records show Hernandez became angry when the driver pulled out in front of him and almost caused a crash.

The victim took a photo of Hernandez's car and showed police.

Precinct 4 said it was able to locate the same car outside of a nearby Domino's Pizza restaurant. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the car and took Hernandez into custody.

Deputies said they found a firearm in his possession.

Hernandez went before a judge Wednesday afternoon. The public defender representing him in probable cause court said he is a father of three. He was declared indigent during the hearing.

"We believe that a finding of indigency may be appropriate as he is concerned he may have already lost his job and if he remains in custody, he will most certainly lose his job," the public defender told the judge.

ABC13 reached out to Domino's Pizza to find out Hernandez's employment status and is waiting for a response.

The judge did express concerns for public safety based on the allegations against Hernandez and said he will not be allowed to drive a car or have a firearm if he is released from jail.

"It does give the court concern, safety for the community that a firearm could be pulled out over such an innocent behavior," the judge said.

Hernandez does not have any open cases or prior convictions in Harris County.

