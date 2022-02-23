Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11564703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The search for the gunman who shot 9-year-old Ashanti Grant in a case of suspected road rage in southwest Houston last week continues.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in yet another road rage incident on a Houston freeway.This time, police responded to the 13600 block of the North Freeway near Beltway 8, north of Greenspoint Mall, after they received a call at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday from someone saying a woman had been shot.When authorities arrived, they found a woman in a car in the northbound lanes.Police believe the shooting started after one vehicle cut the other one off and then kept going down the freeway.The woman was a passenger in the car when several shots were fired. A round went through the door and hit her in the arm.She's expected to survive.Investigators don't have a description of the other car involved, but are looking for surveillance video.