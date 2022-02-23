road rage

Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway

By
Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in yet another road rage incident on a Houston freeway.

This time, police responded to the 13600 block of the North Freeway near Beltway 8, north of Greenspoint Mall, after they received a call at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday from someone saying a woman had been shot.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman in a car in the northbound lanes.

Police believe the shooting started after one vehicle cut the other one off and then kept going down the freeway.

The woman was a passenger in the car when several shots were fired. A round went through the door and hit her in the arm.


She's expected to survive.

Investigators don't have a description of the other car involved, but are looking for surveillance video.

Reward increased to $30K for information in road rage shooting of 9-year-old
The search for the gunman who shot 9-year-old Ashanti Grant in a case of suspected road rage in southwest Houston last week continues.



Houston police continue to target road rage drivers with new initiative
In July 2021, Houston police launched the Safe Roadways initiative to try to combat road rage problems. Now, data shows it helped decrease the number of road rage calls.



Houston drivers on edge as road rage becomes growing problem: 'It's just progressively gotten worse'

At one time, you could hop behind the wheel, turn on your music and head to your destination without worrying. Now, some feel their life is at risk.



Arrest made in shooting death of 26-year-old on E. Beltway in northeast Harris County, sheriff says
The family of Nicholas Croom say the 26-year-old was on his way home from work to see his brother who had just gotten into town.



