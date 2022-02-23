Woman shot in road rage incident on North Freeway

This time, police responded to the 13600 block of the North Freeway near Beltway 8, north of Greenspoint Mall, after they received a call at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday from someone saying a woman had been shot.
When authorities arrived, they found a woman in a car in the northbound lanes.
Police believe the shooting started after one vehicle cut the other one off and then kept going down the freeway.
The woman was a passenger in the car when several shots were fired. A round went through the door and hit her in the arm.
She's expected to survive.
Investigators don't have a description of the other car involved, but are looking for surveillance video.
