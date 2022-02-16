road rage

Houston police continue to target road rage drivers with new initiative

By
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD continue targeting road rage drivers with new initiative

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In July 2021, the Houston Police Department announced a multi-agency initiative called the "Safe Roadways initiative" to try to combat the road rage problem on our streets. Extra funds made it possible for more officers to be on the roadways in marked and unmarked cars watching for aggressive behavior.

SEE ALSO: New HPD initiative to help fight road rage: 'We're going to be out there'

Again, the issue of road rage is at the forefront of many people's minds as a week ago, 9-year-old Ashanti Grant was shot while riding in the back of her family's vehicle on the Southwest freeway. Road rage is said to be behind the tragic shooting. The girl remains in the hospital, fighting for her life.

SEE ALSO: Reward increased to $30K for information in road rage shooting of 9-year-old

ABC13 asked HPD about the status of the Safe Roadways initiative seven months in.

"If you compare July when we started this program to December, which is the last full month we have data for, it's down about 9% in terms of calls for service coming in related to aggressive driving," explained Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department.

Under the initiative from July 8, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, there have been 3,365 traffic stops, 6,442 citations issued, and 613 arrests, with 58 of them felony arrests related to aggressive driving or road rage.

"We have seen a downtick in aggressive driving-related calls for service, although when you have tragedies like we had last week, it brings everything back to the forefront although that one incident is not necessarily indicative of the trend we are seeing," said Hardy.

Hardy said he is hopeful the amount of road rage incidents in the region will continue to go down, especially if more people realize they have the power to react differently.

"I think that's really where we are going to have our biggest impact, when folks realize there is something they can do avoid these types of situations, not engage in them, to begin with. I think we will have a lot of success and see these numbers go down," said Hardy.

SEE ALSO: Houston leaders hope $44 million program will solve alarming rise in crime

This initiative is still happening and Hardy said it would continue as part of the citywide crime reduction program, "One Safe Houston."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentgun violencedrivingroad rageguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Reward increased to $30K for information in shooting of 9-year-old
Brain swelling improving for 9-year-old shot in apparent road rage
Houstonians on edge amid growing road rage problem
Man gets 45 days in jail for North Freeway road rage incident
TOP STORIES
Girl, 9, killed when robbery victim opened fire on family's pickup
Memberships to wholesale suppliers can't help you escape higher prices
US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years
Houston nonprofit seeks funding for program for domestic abuse victims
Daughter charged for murdering her mother in west Harris County
Roommate arrested after man dies in SE Houston house fire
Beto O'Rourke puts spotlight on electric grid
Show More
Don Huffines says Greg Abbott is 'not an actual Republican'
Allen West campaigns as 'real Republican' for Texas Governor
Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front late Thursday
Drivers, beware! That major slowdown on SW Fwy isn't a quick fix
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
More TOP STORIES News