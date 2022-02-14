Update expected today in search for road rage gunman accused of shooting 9-year-old in SW Houston

Today at 11 a.m., Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police are expected to provide an update on the investigation.
Over the weekend, Ashanti Grant's grandmother said it appears the 9-year-old is improving.
She has been in the hospital since she was shot on Feb. 8. She's been in a medically-induced coma for several days since having surgery after the shooting.
"She has improved swelling-wise. The swelling has went down a great deal. She's still not out of the woods, but we got something," said Ashanti's grandmother Elaine Grant-Williams.
Ashanti was shot while heading to the grocery store with her family.
Police said the family was driving between two cars that appeared to be racing around 9 p.m. in the 9800 block of the Southwest Freeway.
That's when one of the drivers, who police said was driving a white GMC Denali, got behind the family's vehicle and opened fire.
While Ashanti continues her fight, a GoFundMe has been set up to help her family pay for the home and medical expenses as her parents continue to stay by her side.
