Bellaire man accused of pointing gun at 2 people arrested with 700 rounds of ammo, police say

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire man was arrested Wednesday after police said he pointed an AR-style rifle at two people while allegedly driving drunk.

Cade Carlton Skeete, 31, is charged with DWI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records.

Officers say it happened at about 6 p.m. at the corner of Bellaire Boulevard and Newcastle, less than 1,000 feet from the suspect's home. The victim told Eyewitness News he was driving an employee on Bellaire when Skeete pulled up next to him and flipped him off.

When they reached the traffic light at Newcastle, he said Skeete pulled up next to him again, but this time pointed an AR-style rifle at him and his passenger.

He said he followed Skeete to the Bellaire United Methodist Church parking lot in order to try and take down his license plate. That's when he said Skeete got out of his truck with his gun, and he pulled his gun in self-defense. He said Skeete eventually drove off.

Police arrested him in the driveway next to his own a few houses down from the church.

When they searched his truck, they say they found two AR-style rifles, a handgun, and 700 rounds of ammunition.

Skeete is expected to face a judge on Monday.

