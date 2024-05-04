9 injured after elderly woman crashes car into restaurant in Jersey Village, police say

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Nine people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant in Jersey Village on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Jersey Village Police Department responded to a report at around 12:20 p.m. regarding a vehicle accident in a restaurant.

Several families were dining in the Little Kitchen HTX when an elderly woman crashed her car into the building, according to police.

Police believe that the driver showed up to eat and confused the gas pedal for the brakes.

Officials say one female was taken via Life Flight, three people were transported by ambulance, and another five were treated by EMS personnel.

Police say the victims range in age from 16 and 76.