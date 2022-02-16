Arrest made in shooting death of 26-year-old on E. Beltway in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man which police said may have stemmed from road rage in northeast Harris County.On Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that 35-year-old Simon Adams had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Croom.An investigation into the incident revealed that the shooting occurred due to a road rage altercation between Croom and Adams, Gonzalez said. Adams was arrested without incident and is booked in the Harris County jail.The shooting happened on Jan. 21 in the 8700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East. When deputies arrived, they found a gray 2011 Toyota Camry crashed along the service road of Beltway 8 near Wilson Road. Deputies found Croom dead inside the vehicle.Investigators said witnesses reported Croom and a driver in a tan or brown pickup truck had been involved in a road rage incident as they were heading east on Sam Houston Parkway, moments before the shooting.Shortly after the incident, Crooms' parents said their son was heading home from work to see his brother, who is in town visiting family when Croom was shot and killed.His mother, Monica Eagle, said the sheriff's office and homicide detectives called the family, telling them Croom had been killed 10 minutes from their family home.