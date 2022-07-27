Man and woman charged in road rage shooting caught on video appear before a judge

Benjamin Greene is charged with aggravated assault and Nazly Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The judge did not set their bail, instead leaving that decision to another judge. The couple has been in Houston for two years, and the woman is from Colombia.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A court appearance revealed new information about the two people charged in a wild road rage shooting that was caught on camera.

Both of the suspects captured in the now-viral cellphone video appeared in court just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The judge in probable cause court did not set a bail for either suspect, instead leaving that decision to the judge in the 182nd court, which is where both are now assigned.

Road rage may have sparked N. Harris Co. shooting captured on camera

The victim had a 2-year-old boy with him in the car at the time of the shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It was revealed in court that Greene is a combat veteran who served in the Navy and has a 10-year-old son.

Ortiz is not a U.S. citizen. She is from Colombia and has a cleaning business she runs with Greene.

She reportedly claimed the shooting incident happened during the morning rush hour, and that she feared for her safety after the victim allegedly almost hit them with his car.

It appears that the man and woman are in a relationship, though it's unclear if they are married or engaged. They have both been in Houston for two years, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the incident happened Tuesday on I-45 and Parramatta, near FM 1960. The couple got into some sort of road rage fight with another car that had an adult and a 2-year-old child inside.

When both cars came to a stop, Greene allegedly got out and assaulted the victim, and Ortiz was captured on cellphone video firing two shots at the victim with a handgun as he drove off.

A nearby dealership was struck, according to Gonzalez. No one there was injured.

The victim told ABC13 he was grazed by a bullet on his head. He said it didn't bleed, but the area is now swollen.

The 2-year-old, who the victim said is his nephew, was hit by shattered glass but is OK.

It is unclear when the couple will appear back in court.

