Woman seen shooting at car with 2-year-old in what may have started as road rage, sheriff says

Eyewitness News has obtained a wild video showing a woman pointing and discharging a gun at a fleeing car. It turns out the vehicle appeared to have a child inside.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman have been charged in a shooting incident that authorities say stemmed from road rage in north Harris County.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. The victim and his 2-year-old son were driving northbound on the North Freeway near 1960. As they got off at Parramatta, the suspects in a truck followed them, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

When both vehicles came to a stop, the man in the truck, identified as Benjamin Greene, approached the victim at his vehicle and allegedly assaulted him. As the victim tried to leave, a woman in the truck, identified as Nazly Ortiz, got out with a handgun and shot into the backseat window, Gonzalez said.

As the victim continue to drive off, Ortiz fired a second shot at him. A video shared on social media shows the moment the woman fired at the vehicle.

A nearby dealership was also struck, according to Gonzalez.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a graze wound but is in good condition.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault. Greene was charged with assault, according to Gonzalez.

