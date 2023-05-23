Tony-winning best musical takes shape under new production at Houston's Hobby Center

ABC13 spoke with two of the stars, Scott Redmond and Adrian Lopez, about the popularity of the musical and its current inspiration.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 1990s' musical sensation "Rent" is now playing at the Hobby Center in the form of a brand new production from Theatre Under The Stars, at a time where the musical is resonating in new ways for millions around the world.

The winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Jonathan Larson's "raw and unfiltered" 1996 creation showcases the crisis of the AIDS epidemic in an explosive and poignant musical.

ABC13 spoke with two of the stars of the TUTS production, Scott Redmond and Adrian Lopez, about the popularity of the musical and its current inspiration.

"This is a musical about how people deal with calamitous change in their lives. The way they learn to deal with it is by living for today and living for each other, which is a timeless message," Redmond said.

"Getting the opportunity to do it at this venue in Houston is such a dream," Lopez said. "It's such a refreshing take."

You can see the musical now through May 28.

Watch the full conversation for more, plus an inside look at the performance on stage. For tickets and more information visit the Theatre Under The Stars website.

