Disney's 'Frozen' comes to Houston for Theater Under the Stars' new season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're looking ahead to the Theater Under The Stars' new season at the Hobby Center which includes the first regional production of Disney's Frozen!

ABC13's Jonathan Bruce caught up with the theater's artistic director, Dan Knechtges, to find out how they chose the productions headed to the stage!

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

