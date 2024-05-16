Fan-favorite 'Newsies' musical is headed to The Hobby Center in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "They delivered the papers, and then they made the headlines!" Theater Under The Stars is bringing "Newsies" to The Hobby Center this month.

Pierre Marais, who plays Jack Kelly, spoke with Eyewitness News about the production, which is currently in rehearsals.

He said the storyline about young people going up against New York City's most powerful men inspired him to portray the story on stage.

Marais, born and raised in South Africa before moving to New York City, said coming down south to Houston has been a welcoming and friendly experience.

He also talked about the city's beautiful performance space at The Hobby Center.

Audiences can expect a triumphant story with the classic storytelling, songs, and dancing theater fans have come to expect from TUTS productions.

"Newsies" opens on May 21, and tickets are available now.

